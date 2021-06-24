About 25 young people started being jabbed this week with the ReCov vaccine, developed by China’s Jiangsu Rec-Biotechnology, as a part of a clinical study. Photo: Shutterstock About 25 young people started being jabbed this week with the ReCov vaccine, developed by China’s Jiangsu Rec-Biotechnology, as a part of a clinical study. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: China-made ‘ReCov’ vaccine may be better than Pfizer-BioNTech’s, New Zealand doctor says; Sydney faces ‘scariest period’ of pandemic

  • Young New Zealanders are being paid about US$2,110 each to receive the second-generation vaccine from Jiangsu Rec-Biotechnology in a clinical trial
  • Meanwhile, officials in Australia’s New South Wales have so far resisted calls for a hard lockdown amid an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant

Updated: 12:43pm, 24 Jun, 2021

