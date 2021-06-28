A woman takes a selfie during a Covid-19 swab test. Photo: EPA-EFE A woman takes a selfie during a Covid-19 swab test. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Malaysia sets threshold for ending lockdown; Australia races to stem Delta’s spread

  • Malaysia’s third Covid-19 lockdown will end once 10 per cent of people are fully inoculated and daily cases fall below 4,000
  • Elsewhere, Australian cities are on high alert as officials race to contain outbreaks of the Delta strain that have forced Sydney and Darwin into lockdown

Agencies

Updated: 11:55am, 28 Jun, 2021

