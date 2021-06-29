People queue to register for a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 jab in Islamabad on Monday, before the reported storming of a vaccination centre took place. Photo: AFP People queue to register for a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 jab in Islamabad on Monday, before the reported storming of a vaccination centre took place. Photo: AFP
People queue to register for a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 jab in Islamabad on Monday, before the reported storming of a vaccination centre took place. Photo: AFP
Asia

Coronavirus: Pakistani expats storm vaccination centre in hunt for non-China jabs; Australia’s Perth under lockdown

  • Pakistan has relied extensively on the Sinopharm, CanSinoBio, and Sinovac jabs donated by ally China for its vaccination effort
  • But that is a problem for the tens of thousands of Pakistanis who work in Saudi Arabia, which has only approved Western vaccines

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 10:02am, 29 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People queue to register for a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 jab in Islamabad on Monday, before the reported storming of a vaccination centre took place. Photo: AFP People queue to register for a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 jab in Islamabad on Monday, before the reported storming of a vaccination centre took place. Photo: AFP
People queue to register for a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 jab in Islamabad on Monday, before the reported storming of a vaccination centre took place. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE