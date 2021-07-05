Fiji Airways has suspended all commercial flights, so the country’s athletes are having to fly to Tokyo on a service that generally transports chilled seafood and express mail. Image: New Zealand Herald Fiji Airways has suspended all commercial flights, so the country’s athletes are having to fly to Tokyo on a service that generally transports chilled seafood and express mail. Image: New Zealand Herald
Asia

Tokyo Olympics: logistics nightmare sees Fiji team fly ‘cargo class’ as Sri Lankan athletes go via Middle East instead of Singapore

  • Fiji had tried to coordinate with other South Pacific nations to ‘do a milk run’ and collect their athletes as well, but found it ‘wasn’t commercially viable’
  • Other teams, such as Sri Lanka’s, are set to travel thousands of kilometres in the wrong direction amid upended flight schedules and closed borders

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:48am, 5 Jul, 2021

Fiji Airways has suspended all commercial flights, so the country’s athletes are having to fly to Tokyo on a service that generally transports chilled seafood and express mail. Image: New Zealand Herald
