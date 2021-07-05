A medical worker wheels an oxygen tank to an emergency tent set up to treat Covid-19 patients outside Dr Sardjito Central Hospital in Yogyakarta. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Indonesia gasps for oxygen amid outages; Fiji’s main morgue fills up
- At least 63 Covid-19 patients died at a hospital in the Indonesian city of Yogyakarta over the weekend during an outage of its central liquid oxygen supply
- Elsewhere, Fiji’s main mortuary is now full, the health ministry said, as Australia’s New South Wales warned next two days will be ‘absolutely critical’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A medical worker wheels an oxygen tank to an emergency tent set up to treat Covid-19 patients outside Dr Sardjito Central Hospital in Yogyakarta. Photo: AP