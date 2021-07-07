A doctor administers Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a private clinic in Singapore on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Singapore excludes China’s Sinovac jabs from national vaccination tally; Japan mulls Olympics spectator ban
- Only people who have taken Moderna and Pfizer shots are reflected in Singapore’s overall vaccination numbers, a health ministry spokesman said
- Elsewhere, South Korea reported its biggest single-day surge this year and a two-week lockdown in Australia’s largest city of Sydney was extended
