Coronavirus: Singapore excludes China’s Sinovac jabs from national vaccination tally; Japan mulls Olympics spectator ban

  • Only people who have taken Moderna and Pfizer shots are reflected in Singapore’s overall vaccination numbers, a health ministry spokesman said
  • Elsewhere, South Korea reported its biggest single-day surge this year and a two-week lockdown in Australia’s largest city of Sydney was extended

Updated: 10:31am, 7 Jul, 2021

