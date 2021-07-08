People queue for Covid-19 testing in Seoul. South Korea on Thursday confirmed more than 1,000 new cases for the second day in a row. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea logs record infections; Indonesia’s daily deaths top 1,000
- South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in has ordered military personnel and police officers to assist in contact tracing and other epidemiological efforts
- Meanwhile, the lead scientist on China’s Sinovac vaccine trials in Indonesia died of suspected Covid-19, and cases surged in Australia’s New South Wales
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
