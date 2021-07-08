People queue for Covid-19 testing in Seoul. South Korea on Thursday confirmed more than 1,000 new cases for the second day in a row. Photo: AP People queue for Covid-19 testing in Seoul. South Korea on Thursday confirmed more than 1,000 new cases for the second day in a row. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea logs record infections; Indonesia’s daily deaths top 1,000

  • South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in has ordered military personnel and police officers to assist in contact tracing and other epidemiological efforts
  • Meanwhile, the lead scientist on China’s Sinovac vaccine trials in Indonesia died of suspected Covid-19, and cases surged in Australia’s New South Wales

Updated: 12:45pm, 8 Jul, 2021

