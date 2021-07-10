Demonstrators protest against the Tokyo Olympics outside the venue of the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic flame in Tokyo on Friday. Support for the Games going ahead seems to be split, with much of the concern due to qualms about the health risks. Photo: EPA
Decision to proceed with pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics has shredded public consensus amid coronavirus
- Japanese public voice concerns about the coronavirus at a time when only 16 per cent are fully vaccinated
- On the other hand, politicians hope to save face by holding the Games, while pressure on International Olympic Committee is mainly financial
