A proposed travel bubble with Singapore has been delayed amid an outbreak that forced Australia’s biggest city into a renewed lockdown, the latter country’s trade minister said. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore-Australia travel bubble delayed; cases fall in South Korea
- Opening up travel remains a priority, but the scale of Sydney’s outbreak means plans are on hold, the Australian trade minister said on Sunday
- Meanwhile, Australia reported its first Covid-19 death of 2021, and new cases dipped slightly in South Korea after antivirus curbs were tightened
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A proposed travel bubble with Singapore has been delayed amid an outbreak that forced Australia’s biggest city into a renewed lockdown, the latter country’s trade minister said. Photo: Reuters