Most gender lens investors look for the number of female co-founders, the number of women occupying senior management roles and whether the business is creating products that materially serve or affect women. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia’s wealthy heirs, family offices bet on women in business with ‘gender lens’ investing
- Gender lens investing is part of a growing trend among Asia’s rich families, as young generations inheriting wealth put their money to work
- Its growth comes as workforce participation, discrepancy in salaries and access to capital between women and men worsened amid the pandemic
Topic | Gender equality
Most gender lens investors look for the number of female co-founders, the number of women occupying senior management roles and whether the business is creating products that materially serve or affect women. Photo: Shutterstock