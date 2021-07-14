Most gender lens investors look for the number of female co-founders, the number of women occupying senior management roles and whether the business is creating products that materially serve or affect women. Photo: Shutterstock Most gender lens investors look for the number of female co-founders, the number of women occupying senior management roles and whether the business is creating products that materially serve or affect women. Photo: Shutterstock
Most gender lens investors look for the number of female co-founders, the number of women occupying senior management roles and whether the business is creating products that materially serve or affect women. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia

Asia’s wealthy heirs, family offices bet on women in business with ‘gender lens’ investing

  • Gender lens investing is part of a growing trend among Asia’s rich families, as young generations inheriting wealth put their money to work
  • Its growth comes as workforce participation, discrepancy in salaries and access to capital between women and men worsened amid the pandemic

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:00am, 14 Jul, 2021

