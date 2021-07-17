Garment employees work at Fakhruddin Textile Mills Limited in Gazipur, Bangladesh. Smaller-scale suppliers in Bangladesh would be greatly affected by rising water levels. Photo: Reuters
Apparel-producing areas in Asia will be underwater by 2030 unless they relocate to higher ground, study warns
- The analysis warns that the problem of rising sea levels is receiving little attention
- Smaller-scale suppliers would be most affected, the paper said, highlighting the example of Bangladesh
