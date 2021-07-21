A passer-by walks past the logo of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Photo: AP A passer-by walks past the logo of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Photo: AP
A passer-by walks past the logo of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Asia

Coronavirus: Tokyo’s cases hit six-month high two days before Olympics start

  • Cases among younger, unvaccinated people are sharply rising as Japan’s inoculation drive loses steam due to supply uncertainty
  • Elsewhere, a study suggests two-thirds of India’s population may have had Covid-19, while Australia’s two biggest cities record a spike in infections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 7:43pm, 21 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A passer-by walks past the logo of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Photo: AP A passer-by walks past the logo of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Photo: AP
A passer-by walks past the logo of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE