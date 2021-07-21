A passer-by walks past the logo of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Tokyo’s cases hit six-month high two days before Olympics start
- Cases among younger, unvaccinated people are sharply rising as Japan’s inoculation drive loses steam due to supply uncertainty
- Elsewhere, a study suggests two-thirds of India’s population may have had Covid-19, while Australia’s two biggest cities record a spike in infections
