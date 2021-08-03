People wait to receive a Covishield vaccine dose in Siliguri, India. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: India eases rules in worst-hit Maharashtra state; Japan quarantine violators named and shamed
- Shopping centres in Maharashtra can open for longer, but schools and places of worship will remain closed
- Elsewhere, Japan will focus on hospitalising only seriously ill patients as cases soar, while the Philippines will extend a night curfew in Manila
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People wait to receive a Covishield vaccine dose in Siliguri, India. Photo: AFP