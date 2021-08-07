Afghan security staff arrive at the area where Dawa Khan Menapal, the director of Afghanistan’s Government Information Media Centre, was shot dead in Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday. Photo: AP Afghan security staff arrive at the area where Dawa Khan Menapal, the director of Afghanistan’s Government Information Media Centre, was shot dead in Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday. Photo: AP
Afghan security staff arrive at the area where Dawa Khan Menapal, the director of Afghanistan’s Government Information Media Centre, was shot dead in Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
Asia

Afghan media chief killed by Taliban in Kabul as group takes southern city of Zaranj

  • Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the insurgents killed Dawa Khan Menapal, the chief of the Afghan government’s press operations
  • The latest killing of a government official comes just days after an assassination attempt on the country’s acting defence minister

Topic |   Afghanistan
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:14am, 7 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Afghan security staff arrive at the area where Dawa Khan Menapal, the director of Afghanistan’s Government Information Media Centre, was shot dead in Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday. Photo: AP Afghan security staff arrive at the area where Dawa Khan Menapal, the director of Afghanistan’s Government Information Media Centre, was shot dead in Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday. Photo: AP
Afghan security staff arrive at the area where Dawa Khan Menapal, the director of Afghanistan’s Government Information Media Centre, was shot dead in Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE