Afghan security staff arrive at the area where Dawa Khan Menapal, the director of Afghanistan’s Government Information Media Centre, was shot dead in Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday. Photo: AP
Afghan media chief killed by Taliban in Kabul as group takes southern city of Zaranj
- Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the insurgents killed Dawa Khan Menapal, the chief of the Afghan government’s press operations
- The latest killing of a government official comes just days after an assassination attempt on the country’s acting defence minister
Topic | Afghanistan
