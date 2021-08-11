A medical worker takes a nasal swab from a man for Covid-19 testing at a makeshift testing site in Seoul. Photo: AP A medical worker takes a nasal swab from a man for Covid-19 testing at a makeshift testing site in Seoul. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea reports highest-ever daily rise in cases; Olympics updates ‘deliberately omitted’ Lambda variant

  • Japanese health officials deliberately omitted any mentions of the Lambda variant from official communications during the Olympics, a new report found
  • Elsewhere, Malaysians mourn the death from Covid-19 of singer Siti Sarah Raisuddin, and Australian authorities extended a lockdown in Melbourne by a week

Updated: 10:50am, 11 Aug, 2021

