A medical worker takes a nasal swab from a man for Covid-19 testing at a makeshift testing site in Seoul. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea reports highest-ever daily rise in cases; Olympics updates ‘deliberately omitted’ Lambda variant
- Japanese health officials deliberately omitted any mentions of the Lambda variant from official communications during the Olympics, a new report found
- Elsewhere, Malaysians mourn the death from Covid-19 of singer Siti Sarah Raisuddin, and Australian authorities extended a lockdown in Melbourne by a week
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A medical worker takes a nasal swab from a man for Covid-19 testing at a makeshift testing site in Seoul. Photo: AP