Police tackle a protester during an anti-lockdown protest in Sydney on August 21, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Australian police clash with lockdown protesters; hundreds arrested
- Thousands protested in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane over strict lockdown rules, imposed to curb the spread of the Delta variant
- Elsewhere, New Zealand’s Covid-19 Delta outbreak rose to 51 cases and the tiny Pacific nation of Palau reported its first coronavirus cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Police tackle a protester during an anti-lockdown protest in Sydney on August 21, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE