Police tackle a protester during an anti-lockdown protest in Sydney on August 21, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE Police tackle a protester during an anti-lockdown protest in Sydney on August 21, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Police tackle a protester during an anti-lockdown protest in Sydney on August 21, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia

Coronavirus: Australian police clash with lockdown protesters; hundreds arrested

  • Thousands protested in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane over strict lockdown rules, imposed to curb the spread of the Delta variant
  • Elsewhere, New Zealand’s Covid-19 Delta outbreak rose to 51 cases and the tiny Pacific nation of Palau reported its first coronavirus cases

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 5:15pm, 21 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police tackle a protester during an anti-lockdown protest in Sydney on August 21, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE Police tackle a protester during an anti-lockdown protest in Sydney on August 21, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Police tackle a protester during an anti-lockdown protest in Sydney on August 21, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE