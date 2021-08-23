New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Australia, NZ may rethink zero-Covid plans; Philippines approves Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine
- New Zealand extends lockdown nationwide and in virus epicentre Auckland, as Covid-19 outbreak yet to reach peak
- Elsewhere, Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City is testing everyone for Covid-19, while the Philippines has approved the emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
