New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: AP New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: AP
Asia

Coronavirus: Australia, NZ may rethink zero-Covid plans; Philippines approves Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine

  • New Zealand extends lockdown nationwide and in virus epicentre Auckland, as Covid-19 outbreak yet to reach peak
  • Elsewhere, Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City is testing everyone for Covid-19, while the Philippines has approved the emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine

Updated: 2:03pm, 23 Aug, 2021

