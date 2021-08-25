US Vice-President Kamala Harris at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on August 25, 2021. Photo: Reuters US Vice-President Kamala Harris at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on August 25, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: US to give Vietnam 1 million more vaccine shots; Japan to expand state of emergency

  • US Vice-President Kamala Harris, who is in Hanoi, said the Pfizer-BioNTech shots will begin arriving in Vietnam in 24 hours
  • Elsewhere, Japan is expanding a virus state of emergency to eight more regions, while New Zealand’s Delta outbreak continues to grow

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Updated: 3:02pm, 25 Aug, 2021

