Some 80 per cent of Singapore’s total population has been fully immunised. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Singapore’s jump in cases tests reopening plans; Japan halts use of 1.6 million Moderna shots
- Singapore is seeing more than 100 new cases a day as it prepares to transition to reopening with the assumption the virus will be endemic
- Elsewhere, Moderna is withholding supply of 1.6 million doses in Japan over contamination concerns, while Australia has recorded 1,000 daily cases for the first time
