Afghanistan: Japan to continue bringing citizens home, New Zealand ends evacuations after Kabul airport attack
- Japan said the situation remained unpredictable but would continue to pull out its nationals and local embassy staff in cooperation with other countries
- New Zealand said it was unable to get everybody it wanted out in time, while Australia said it had pulled out all its troops before the bombings
A Japanese defence forces aircraft leaves Saitama on August 23, 2021, on an evacuation mission. Photo: Kyodo