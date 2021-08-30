Health workers take swab samples at a drive-through testing clinic in Sydney, epicentre of Australia’s Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS Health workers take swab samples at a drive-through testing clinic in Sydney, epicentre of Australia’s Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Asia

Coronavirus: Australia’s deaths top 1,000; New Zealand woman dies after getting Pfizer jab

  • The Delta variant has breached Australia’s fortress-style controls and entrenched itself deep enough that plans to eliminate it are being ditched
  • Elsewhere, New Zealand health authorities reported what they believe to be the country’s first death linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

Agencies

Updated: 10:33am, 30 Aug, 2021

