Health workers take swab samples at a drive-through testing clinic in Sydney, epicentre of Australia’s Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Coronavirus: Australia’s deaths top 1,000; New Zealand woman dies after getting Pfizer jab
- The Delta variant has breached Australia’s fortress-style controls and entrenched itself deep enough that plans to eliminate it are being ditched
- Elsewhere, New Zealand health authorities reported what they believe to be the country’s first death linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Health workers take swab samples at a drive-through testing clinic in Sydney, epicentre of Australia’s Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS