Afghanistan: Japan forces could pull out of evacuation mission ‘in days’

  • Japan has assessed it is difficult to ensure operations would be safe after the Tuesday deadline of the US troops’ withdrawal
  • Such a move would come after Japan had evacuated one national and transported 14 Afghans out of the country

KyodoDPA
Kyodo  and DPA

Updated: 10:57pm, 30 Aug, 2021

