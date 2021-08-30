Japan Air Self-Defence Force airmen arrive in Islamabad en route to Kabul on August 25, 2021. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Afghanistan: Japan forces could pull out of evacuation mission ‘in days’
- Japan has assessed it is difficult to ensure operations would be safe after the Tuesday deadline of the US troops’ withdrawal
- Such a move would come after Japan had evacuated one national and transported 14 Afghans out of the country
Topic | Afghanistan
