Researchers cited estimates that 80 per cent of the plastic that ends up in the oceans originates on land – with rivers thought to play a key role in carrying debris out to sea.

The report comes just days ahead of a major summit of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, which will include a motion calling for an end to marine plastic pollution by 2030.

“Actions to address this global issue have fallen far short of what is needed,” said CMS Executive Secretary Amy Fraenkel.

“The focus has thus far been on clean up in our oceans, but that is already too late in the process. We need to focus on solutions and prevention of plastic pollution upstream.”

The UN report highlights two regions – the Ganges and Mekong river basins – which together contribute an estimated 200,000 tonnes of plastic pollution to the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean every year.

Discarded fishing gear were found to be major threats.

Dolphins can become entangled and trapped under water by old nets, with endangered Irrawaddy Dolphins and Ganges River Dolphins at particular risk.

The report also said migratory seabirds, such as Black-footed Albatrosses and Laysan Albatrosses, may not be able to tell plastic from prey when flying over the ocean and can accidentally eat floating debris.

This means the plastic could build up in their guts or be passed on to their chicks when they regurgitate food for them, it said.

On land, Asian Elephants had also been observed scavenging on rubbish dumps in Sri Lanka Thailand and eating plastic in, the report noted.

The report stressed that species in Asia-Pacific face a multitude of threats, including habitat loss, overfishing, industrial pollution and climate change

“Even if plastic pollution is not the most significant of these stressors, it can add an additional stress to already vulnerable populations,” it said.

