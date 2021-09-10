Phu Quoc island is expected to reopen for a trial period of six months. Photo: Reuters Phu Quoc island is expected to reopen for a trial period of six months. Photo: Reuters
Asia

Coronavirus: Australia’s daily cases top 1,900; Vietnam to trial reopening Phu Quoc island to tourists

  • Australia officials are preparing to reopen once a high proportion of double-dose vaccinations is reached, even as daily cases hit new highs
  • Elsewhere, the EU has cut Japan from its safe travel list, while Vietnam will trial allowing vaccinated tourists to visit the resort island of Phu Quoc

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 1:28pm, 10 Sep, 2021

