More than 77 per cent of South Korea’s locally transmitted cases have been in Seoul. File photo: Reuters More than 77 per cent of South Korea’s locally transmitted cases have been in Seoul. File photo: Reuters
More than 77 per cent of South Korea’s locally transmitted cases have been in Seoul. File photo: Reuters
Asia

Coronavirus: South Korea reports record daily cases; Nepal resumes visas on arrival for vaccinated tourists

  • Infections in South Korea top 3,000 for the first time amid an outbreak fuelled by a three-day holiday this week
  • Elsewhere, Australia’s Victoria state warns people to stay at home ahead of a major sporting event as daily cases hit 847, while Nepal restarts visas on arrival for vaccinated tourists

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 11:53am, 25 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
More than 77 per cent of South Korea’s locally transmitted cases have been in Seoul. File photo: Reuters More than 77 per cent of South Korea’s locally transmitted cases have been in Seoul. File photo: Reuters
More than 77 per cent of South Korea’s locally transmitted cases have been in Seoul. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE