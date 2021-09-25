More than 77 per cent of South Korea’s locally transmitted cases have been in Seoul. File photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: South Korea reports record daily cases; Nepal resumes visas on arrival for vaccinated tourists
- Infections in South Korea top 3,000 for the first time amid an outbreak fuelled by a three-day holiday this week
- Elsewhere, Australia’s Victoria state warns people to stay at home ahead of a major sporting event as daily cases hit 847, while Nepal restarts visas on arrival for vaccinated tourists
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
More than 77 per cent of South Korea’s locally transmitted cases have been in Seoul. File photo: Reuters