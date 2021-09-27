Primary school students wade through floodwaters in Pampanga, Philippines. File photo: AFP Primary school students wade through floodwaters in Pampanga, Philippines. File photo: AFP
From Australia to Philippines, children face future with more heatwaves, floods, droughts

  • Children will, on average, suffer seven times more heatwaves due to climate change than their grandparents did, according to a report by aid agency Save the Children
  • Those in low- and middle-income countries will bear the brunt, including poor mental health and disruptions to their education

Updated: 11:40am, 27 Sep, 2021

Primary school students wade through floodwaters in Pampanga, Philippines. File photo: AFP
