A secondary school student receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: AP
Asia

Coronavirus: Malaysia mulls reopening border; Japan to end state of emergency in days

  • Malaysian ministers are set to discuss whether to allow fully vaccinated Malaysians to travel abroad, and to allow tourists and business travellers to enter
  • Elsewhere, the US has raised its travel warning for Singapore and Hong Kong, while Japan is seeking to lift a nationwide state of emergency this week

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 10:40am, 28 Sep, 2021

