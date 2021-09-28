A secondary school student receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Malaysia mulls reopening border; Japan to end state of emergency in days
- Malaysian ministers are set to discuss whether to allow fully vaccinated Malaysians to travel abroad, and to allow tourists and business travellers to enter
- Elsewhere, the US has raised its travel warning for Singapore and Hong Kong, while Japan is seeking to lift a nationwide state of emergency this week
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A secondary school student receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Photo: AP