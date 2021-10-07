A health official sprays disinfectant in a store in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: WHO sending aid to North Korea through China border
- The WHO said it recently began sending medical supplies through China’s Dalian port, although it did not elaborate if the aid had actually reached North Korea
- Elsewhere, Singapore children will soon return to in-person classes, while Malaysia has struck a deal to buy 150,000 courses of Merck’s antiviral pill
