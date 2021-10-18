An Indian Army convoy, carrying reinforcements and supplies, travels toward Leh near the disputed border with China in the Himalayas. Photo: Getty Images An Indian Army convoy, carrying reinforcements and supplies, travels toward Leh near the disputed border with China in the Himalayas. Photo: Getty Images
An Indian Army convoy, carrying reinforcements and supplies, travels toward Leh near the disputed border with China in the Himalayas. Photo: Getty Images
China, India border dispute: deadlock over pulling back troops from key Himalayan pass

  • New Delhi rejected Beijing’s demand that it pull back thousands of reserve troops and weaponry it brought to the Depsang Plains and other areas
  • India does not want to move them too far back as they are acclimatised to the altitude. Sources say this setback raises the prospect for another tense winter

Updated: 7:35pm, 18 Oct, 2021

