An Indian Army convoy, carrying reinforcements and supplies, travels toward Leh near the disputed border with China in the Himalayas. Photo: Getty Images
China, India border dispute: deadlock over pulling back troops from key Himalayan pass
- New Delhi rejected Beijing’s demand that it pull back thousands of reserve troops and weaponry it brought to the Depsang Plains and other areas
- India does not want to move them too far back as they are acclimatised to the altitude. Sources say this setback raises the prospect for another tense winter
Topic | China-India border dispute
