Tourists at Phang Nga Bay, northeast of Phuket. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Thailand ends quarantine for vaccinated visitors from China, US, Singapore, others
- From Monday, fully-inoculated travellers will be able to freely tour Thai beaches, temples and tropical islands after testing negative for Covid-19 on arrival
- Elsewhere, Singapore is boosting the number of ICU beds, while hundreds of workers at seafood firms in south Vietnam have tested positive for Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
