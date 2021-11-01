Tourists at Phang Nga Bay, northeast of Phuket. Photo: AFP Tourists at Phang Nga Bay, northeast of Phuket. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Thailand ends quarantine for vaccinated visitors from China, US, Singapore, others

  • From Monday, fully-inoculated travellers will be able to freely tour Thai beaches, temples and tropical islands after testing negative for Covid-19 on arrival
  • Elsewhere, Singapore is boosting the number of ICU beds, while hundreds of workers at seafood firms in south Vietnam have tested positive for Covid-19

Updated: 5:00am, 1 Nov, 2021

