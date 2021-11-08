Pedestrians walk across the Shibuya ‘scramble crossing’ in Tokyo earlier this month. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: Japan reopens to business travel, students; Singapore launches Australia, Switzerland travel lanes
- Japan closed its borders to virtually all foreign visitors in January, except for those with special permits and for humanitarian purposes
- Singapore’s Vaccinated Travel Lanes programme now extends to nearly a dozen countries, including Britain, the US, Germany, Canada and France
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Pedestrians walk across the Shibuya ‘scramble crossing’ in Tokyo earlier this month. Photo: Kyodo