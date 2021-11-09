Medical specialists treat a Covid-19 patient in a hospital’s intensive care unit. Photo: Reuters Medical specialists treat a Covid-19 patient in a hospital’s intensive care unit. Photo: Reuters
Medical specialists treat a Covid-19 patient in a hospital’s intensive care unit. Photo: Reuters
Asia

Coronavirus: unvaccinated people 16 times more likely to die, Australian report says; New Zealanders protest vaccine mandates

  • Health data from Australia’s New South Wales showed only 11 per cent of people who died from Covid-19 over four months were fully vaccinated
  • Elsewhere, thousands protested against vaccine mandates in New Zealand, where researchers are concerned about a disinformation ‘infodemic’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 10:24am, 9 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical specialists treat a Covid-19 patient in a hospital’s intensive care unit. Photo: Reuters Medical specialists treat a Covid-19 patient in a hospital’s intensive care unit. Photo: Reuters
Medical specialists treat a Covid-19 patient in a hospital’s intensive care unit. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE