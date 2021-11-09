The German navy frigate Bayern makes a port call in Tokyo. Photo: EPA-EFE The German navy frigate Bayern makes a port call in Tokyo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany navy chief vows commitment to Indo-Pacific as warship to sail South China Sea

  • Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach said the frigate’s dispatch was to show support for Japan, the US and other partners
  • The Bayern will travel through the South China Sea, where China is increasingly pressing its territorial claims, to demonstrate its right to freedom of passage

Associated Press
Updated: 11:15pm, 9 Nov, 2021

