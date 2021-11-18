Billionaire celebrity Kim Kardashian West, who paid for a plane to bring members of Afghanistan’s women’s youth development soccer team to Britain with the help of a New York rabbi and a UK football club. Photo: File, AP
Afghan female soccer players start UK lives thanks to ‘hat trick’ of Kardashian West, New York rabbi and British football team
- A plane chartered by reality TV star, carrying more than 30 teenage footballers and their families, lands at Stansted Airport near London
- Brooklyn-based rabbi asked for her help; Leeds United promises to support the youngsters, among the many who have fled from the Taliban
