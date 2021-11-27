A building burns in the Chinatown district of Honiara, Solomon Islands, on Friday. Photo: AP
breaking | Solomon Islands unrest: three killed in Honiara’s Chinatown, burnt bodies found
- The charred bodies were discovered in a burnt-out store in the Chinatown district of capital Honiara – the first reported deaths after days of rioting
- A curfew had been imposed on the restive capital overnight after a third day of violence that saw the prime minister’s home come under attack
Topic | Pacific nations
