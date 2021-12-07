People cross a road in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore says Delta wave subsiding; Japan’s death rate plummets
- Singapore’s health ministry says it will end its daily press releases on infection statistics from Wednesday ‘as the current wave of Delta infections subsides’
- Elsewhere, Japan’s death rate has fallen significantly, while Indonesia has axed its planned restrictions for the year-end period as vaccinations pick up
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People cross a road in Singapore. Photo: Reuters