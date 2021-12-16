United States is imposing sanctions on Chinese companies that use technology to repress China’s Muslim minority groups. Photo: AP
US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uygurs
- It is targeting China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes that focus on using biotechnology to support the Chinese military
- The Treasury Department is also set to issue penalties against several Chinese entities
Topic | United States
