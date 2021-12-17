People gather at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Australia tracks down Taylor Swift fans at ‘super-spreader’ party; Japan asks Pfizer for faster vaccine delivery
- Covid-19 cases, including the Omicron variant, have been spreading in pubs and nightclubs as social distancing curbs ease in Australia
- Elsewhere, Japan is seeking to speed up the booster shot programme, while New Zealand will stick to border easing plans in early 2022 even as it keeps an eye on Omicron
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
