Flowers by the building where a deadly fire broke out in an Osaka clinic. Photo: Reuters
Japan police search home of mental health patient linked to Osaka clinic blaze that killed 24

  • The man, said to be 61, was among three people badly injured; a small fire broke out at his house shortly before the fatal fire
  • Authorities are investigating how smoke filled the fourth-floor of the eight-storey building so quickly; there was no emergency exit in clinic

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:02pm, 18 Dec, 2021

