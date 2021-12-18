Flowers by the building where a deadly fire broke out in an Osaka clinic. Photo: Reuters
Japan police search home of mental health patient linked to Osaka clinic blaze that killed 24
- The man, said to be 61, was among three people badly injured; a small fire broke out at his house shortly before the fatal fire
- Authorities are investigating how smoke filled the fourth-floor of the eight-storey building so quickly; there was no emergency exit in clinic
Topic | Japan
