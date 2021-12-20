Anton Kotte, left, who lost his son, daughter-in-law and grandson and Piet Ploeg, who lost his brother, sister-in-law and nephew, arriving at court in the Netherlands for the ongoing trial regarding the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17. Photo: AP
MH17 flight: Dutch prosecutors start closing arguments over downed Malaysian Airlines passenger jet
- All 298 people on board MH17 died in July 2014 when plane was shot down over Ukraine by missile fired from territory held by pro-Russian rebels
- Three Russians and a Ukrainian could face life sentences if found guilty of helping supply missile system; none of them appeared in court
