The MV Wakashio ran aground and caused oil leakage near Blue bay Marine Park in southeast Mauritius on August 11, 2020. Photo: AFP
Indian captain of Japanese ship convicted over Mauritius oil spill eco disaster

  • Sunil Kumar Nandeshwar, captain of the Japanese-owned MV Wakashio, admitted drinking during an on board party, as the vessel ran aground
  • The carrier ran aground in July 2020, spilling more than 1,000 tonnes of toxic fuel into the pristine waters of Mauritius and killing precious ecosystems

Associated Press
Updated: 6:04pm, 22 Dec, 2021

