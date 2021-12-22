The MV Wakashio ran aground and caused oil leakage near Blue bay Marine Park in southeast Mauritius on August 11, 2020. Photo: AFP
Indian captain of Japanese ship convicted over Mauritius oil spill eco disaster
- Sunil Kumar Nandeshwar, captain of the Japanese-owned MV Wakashio, admitted drinking during an on board party, as the vessel ran aground
- The carrier ran aground in July 2020, spilling more than 1,000 tonnes of toxic fuel into the pristine waters of Mauritius and killing precious ecosystems
Topic | Environment
