Members of the court at the Schiphol Judicial Complex preside over the MH17 trial in Badhoevedorp, The Netherlands, on Wednesday. Photo:EPA-EFE
MH17 flight: Dutch prosecutors call for life sentences for suspects in downing of Malaysia Airlines passenger plane

  • Four suspects are on trial in absentia accused of downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, killing 298. A verdict is not expected until late 2022
  • The plane heading for Kuala Lumpur took off from Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport in July 2014, and prosecutors this week launched closing arguments in the trial

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:52am, 23 Dec, 2021

