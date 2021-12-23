Members of the court at the Schiphol Judicial Complex preside over the MH17 trial in Badhoevedorp, The Netherlands, on Wednesday. Photo:EPA-EFE
MH17 flight: Dutch prosecutors call for life sentences for suspects in downing of Malaysia Airlines passenger plane
- Four suspects are on trial in absentia accused of downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, killing 298. A verdict is not expected until late 2022
- The plane heading for Kuala Lumpur took off from Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport in July 2014, and prosecutors this week launched closing arguments in the trial
