A billboard depicting Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on a building in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Novak Djokovic begins 3rd day in detention as Australia hits 100,000 cases for the first time
- The Serbian tennis star, who had arrived for the Australian Open, has been holed up in a Melbourne hotel since having his visa cancelled due to issues with a medical exemption
- Elsewhere, a group of Covid-positive Italian travellers have reportedly fled quarantine in India, while Sri Lanka has revoked a ban on three cricketers who breached Covid rules in the UK
