Jarrod Powell was charged with attacking Yao Pan Ma. Photo: NYPD handout
Chinese-American man brutally attacked in NYC dies

  • Yao Pan Ma died on December 31, eight months after being knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked in the head by New Yorker Jarrod Powell
  • Ma was a former restaurant worker who had lost his job because of the coronavirus pandemic and was collecting cans to make ends meet

Topic |   Racism and prejudice
Associated Press

Updated: 12:19am, 9 Jan, 2022

