Jarrod Powell was charged with attacking Yao Pan Ma. Photo: NYPD handout
Chinese-American man brutally attacked in NYC dies
- Yao Pan Ma died on December 31, eight months after being knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked in the head by New Yorker Jarrod Powell
- Ma was a former restaurant worker who had lost his job because of the coronavirus pandemic and was collecting cans to make ends meet
