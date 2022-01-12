Global Covid-19 cases are up but deaths are down. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: cases jump 50 per cent but deaths remain stable, says WHO report
- Globally, there were 15 million new Covid-19 cases last week and more than 43,000 deaths, except for Africa, which saw an 11 per cent drop in infections
- Southeast Asia reported the biggest rise in Covid-19 infections, up by more than 400 per cent, with the largest numbers in India, Timor-Leste, Thailand and Bangladesh
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
