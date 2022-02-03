Malaysian contractor Leonard Glenn Francis, also known as ‘Fat Leonard’. Photo: Handout
Ex-US Navy captain latest to plead guilty in bribery scandal linked to Singapore-based contractor ‘Fat Leonard’
- Donald Hornbeck admitted to using his position to steer ships towards ports operated by Singapore-based contractor ‘Fat Leonard’, fleecing the US Navy out of at least US$35 million
- In return, Hornbeck was bribed with extravagant dinners, luxury hotel stays and parties with prostitutes, at a value of at least US$67,000, court records show
