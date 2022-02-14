People queue up for Covid-19 tests in Seoul. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
Coronavirus: South Korea to offer fourth vaccine dose; NZ anti-vax mandate protest enters day 7
- High-risk groups will be the first to get the fourth dose, in effect a second booster shot, South Korea’s health minister says
- Elsewhere, NZ protesters continue to display Trump and Canadian flags as the demonstration rages on, while Vietnam will lift restrictions on international flights for vaccinated passengers
