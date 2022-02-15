Commuters at a train station concourse in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Japan looks to ease restrictions even as citizens support border controls
- About 57 per cent of respondents to a survey said Japan’s ban on new entry by foreigners should continue, while 32 per cent said it should be loosened
- Elsewhere, Australia’s burnt out nurses strike, while South Korea reports its highest number of Covid-linked deaths in a month
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Commuters at a train station concourse in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters