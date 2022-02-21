A health worker conducts nasal swab tests at a drive-in Covid-19 testing site in Shah Alam. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Malaysia mulls reopening in second quarter; NZ to lift mandates after Omicron peak

  • Malaysia’s reopening date will be discussed at several levels before being announced by PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob
  • Elsewhere, a Japanese poll finds a majority of people are dissatisfied with the progress of booster shots, while New Zealand aims to lift mandates after the Omicron wave reaches its peak

Updated: 2:25pm, 21 Feb, 2022

