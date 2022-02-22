Police, some in riot gear, gear up to move concrete barricades on Day 15 of the anti-mandate protests in Wellington. Photo: NZ Herald
Coronavirus: NZ anti-mandate protesters drive towards police, hurl faeces in second week of stand-off
- Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers says actions of some protesters are unacceptable and will be dealt with assertively
- Elsewhere, South Korea passes a larger-than-planned US$14.2 billion budget to shore up economy as Omicron continues to sweep nation
